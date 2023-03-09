INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The teacher strike at Penns Manor Area School District has come to an end after a tentative agreement was reached.

While full details about the agreement are limited, Penns Manor Education Association and the district reached an agreement on Thursday, March 9, according to their website.

All students and staffs are to return to school starting Friday, March 10.

The teachers had been striking for eight school days after disagreeing with healthcare and retirement incentives from the proposed new contract.