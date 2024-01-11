PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) will be closing its doors at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.

In a statement released by Eric Pryor, the college’s president, said the decision comes after struggles with rising costs, expanding requirements and dwindling enrollment. Although the college will be closing, the K-12 arts programs will continue to remain in place.

According to the release, PAFA’s current enrollment is about half of the minimum level required to remain open. In response to the drop in enrollment and the college’s issues with maintaining enrollment, admissions and student support services, the Board of Trustees created a long-term sustainability task force.

This task force evaluated the future of the PAFA and while the force conducted outreach to potential higher education partners in an attempt to collaborate with them in order to continue granting degrees, no partnerships emerged.

Therefore, it was determined by the Board of Trustees on Jan. 9, that it would no longer be strategically or financially in the best long-term interest of the organization or its students to continue offering degrees.

While juniors, seniors and any other student on track to graduate from PAFA in either 2024 or 2025 are able to do so, underclassmen will have to transfer out to different colleges. According to the release, the college has made agreements with the University of the Arts, Temple University’s Tyler School of Art and Architecture, Moore College of Art and Design, Arcadia University and Pennsylvania College of Art and Design.

The college does not anticipate any negative effect on the museum, according to the release. PAFA has plans to continue to maintain the museum and its art collection and encourages the community to continue creating, promoting, appreciating and protecting American Art.