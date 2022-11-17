HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is asking consumers to submit a complaint if they’re experiencing problems while using the Ticketmaster website after major issues arose when Taylor Swift tickets went on sale.

Taylor Swift fans rushed to Ticketmaster to get tickets for her Eras Tour and ended up crashing the website. Complaints continued afterward of people waiting in a queue, getting bumped, and some not even being able to buy tickets that were meant to be Christmas presents.

The outage came as Swift fans were advised to log in early to save their spot in line.

Swift and her team have recently added dates to their tour and will be in Pittsburgh for two day and Philadelphia for three.

If you’ve had issues with using the Ticketmaster website, you can submit a complaint to the Pennsylvania Attorney General by clicking here.