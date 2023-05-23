HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Attorney General took part in a nationwide lawsuit that claims a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service provider made billions of illegal robocalls.

According to a news release from the Pa. AG Office, Avid Telecom violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.

“Robocall scams are not just an annoyance, they are illegal — and they are used to take advantage of our most vulnerable populations,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “Pennsylvanians have made it clear that robocalls are not welcome here, and I am proud to stand with my colleague Attorneys General to announce this important action in the fight against illegal robocalls.”

Avid transmitted over 7.5 billion calls to numbers, including an estimated 360 million Pennsylvania ones, that were on the National Do Not Call Registry.

Between December 2018 and January 2023, Avid made or tried to make more than 24.5 billion calls and about 90 percent of them only lasted 15 seconds, meaning they were likely robocalls, the release reads. More than 8.4 million calls were done by spoof or invalid caller ID numbers that made it look like government, law enforcement or private agencies were calling.

Avid also sent multiple Social Security Administration scams, Medicare scams, auto warranty scams, Amazon scams, DirecTV scams, credit card interest rate reduction scams, and employment scams.

AG Henry is among 48 others who filed the complaint against Avid.