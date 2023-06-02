HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announce Friday her office has taken action against DuPont and two other chemical companies because of their “forever chemicals.”

The AG’s office, which represents the Commonwealth and Department of Environmental Protections, filed a complaint in the PA Commonwealth court seeking restitution, civil penalties and other cost to be determined.

Henry said they are taking action because DuPont and others are continuing to manufacture and distribute products that contain “forever chemicals” which are proven to be harmful to the environment, and animals and increase the risk of human disease.

According to the release, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva companies have caused widespread environmental damages due to the PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” contained in products such as AFFF, a foam substance used by firefighters in training exercises.

The AG’s office alleges these companies are in violation of Pennsylvania’s Consumer Protection Law.

“For decades, these companies have known of the dangers and damages these products can inflict on humans, animals, and our natural resources,” Attorney General Henry said. “Pennsylvanians have a right to breathe clean air and drink clean water. This civil action seeks recovery of costs related to cleaning up these harmful chemicals, as well as penalties against companies who have chosen to look the other way.”

These chemicals have been linked to possible health effects, such as thyroid disease, fetal growth and increase risks of some form of cancer, according to the AG’s office.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Henry led a coalition of 17 Attorneys General in urging the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to add PFAS to the national list of Chemicals of Special Concern.