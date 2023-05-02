PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Attorney General Michelle Henry has announced that the FTC has agreed to permanently ban debt collectors that target businesses, non-profits and first responders.

The Office of Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission, debt collection company International Credit Recovery, Inc. (ICR), officer Richard Diorio, Jr., and manager Cynthia Powell have agreed that the ban would prevent bogus debt collection efforts against businesses and non-profits.

AG Michelle Henry and the FTC alleged that ICR was a key part of a telemarketing scheme run by American Future Systems, Inc., (AFS), which also does business as Progressive Business Publications and the Center for Education and Employment Law.

ICR allegedly collected debts based on false assertions from AFS that organizations such as non-profit organizations, schools, and fire and police departments owed subscription fees.

“Through collaboration with our federal partners, we reached an agreement that ensures Pennsylvanians will be protected from these callous defendants that preyed on emergency-responder and not-for-profit organizations to fulfill their selfish greed,” Attorney General Henry said.

In connection with its debt collection activities, ICR allegedly contacted consumers that it knew or had reason to know did not agree to order paid subscriptions. The FTC also charged that ICR used false or unsubstantiated representations to try to get consumers to pay, and that ICR illegally threatened consumers if they did not pay.

The court order, which was agreed to by the defendants to settle the case, permanently bans them from the debt collection industry, as well as requires them to cooperate since the case will continue against the other defendants AFS, Progressive Business Publications of New Jersey, Inc., and Edward Satell.