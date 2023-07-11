(WTAJ)- Have you ever read Me Earl and the Dying Girl, The Hate U Give, Hidden Figures, or Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls’ Rights? Did you know those books are banned in Pa. public and school libraries?

According to a Banned Books Report (2022) done by PEN America, Pennsylvania had 457 banned books in 11 different districts, but one Lawmaker is trying to change that.

In response to the rapid banning of books in Pa., Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware/Montgomery) has brought forth a bill focused on prohibiting book bans in Pa. libraries.

The American Library Association has documented the highest number of attempted book bans this past year since it began it’s research more than 20 years ago.

“The idea of banning books is a direct contradiction of freedom of speech and press, integral elements of democracy,” Cappelletti said.

The vast majority of the books banned, according to the report, were either written or about the LGBTQIA+ community, Indigenous or Black people, or people of color.

According to the American Library Association, 48% of demands and challenges surrounding banned books came from public libraries across the United States.

In the United States some books currently sitting on the banned book list are:

Looking for Alaska by John Green (challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and claims of being sexually explicit)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky (challenged for depiction of sexual abuse, LGBTQIA+ content, drug use, profanity and claims of being sexually explicit)

Me Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews (challenged for profanity and claims of being sexually explicit)

This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson (challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, providing sexual education and claims of being sexually explicit)

“Public libraries are places where young people should be able to learn about themselves and people who are different than them,” Cappelletti said. “Not denied access to diverse perspectives that books and art offer us all.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If passed, this legislation will require Pa. libraries to adopt the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights and develop a written statement that prohibits the local library from banning books or other materials.

Libraries that do not comply will be denied state funding.