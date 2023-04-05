HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new bill that was introduced in the Pennsylvania House Wednesday would allow drivers to show proof of their vehicle registration electronically.

State Representative Tina Davis said the bill would allow drivers to carry a digital vehicle registration card along with a paper copy if they choose. Davis explained the digital option will be faster and easier for drivers and police officers during traffic stops.

“It is now possible to manage various things in our lives digitally – check deposits, credit card transactions, money transfers, voter registration. But, we are still required to maintain a paper copy of vehicle registration, an inefficient practice in the modern day,” Davis said in a memorandum to House members.

The bill would also create privacy protections for a person who decides to show digital proof of registration on an electronic device that would not presume consent to a search of that device.

According to Davis, other states including New Jersey already allow for digital vehicle registration cards.