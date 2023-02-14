(WHTM) – A new bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives would allow Pennsylvania farmers to grow medical cannabis.

In a memo to House members, Reps. Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) and Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D-Lancaster) said they plan to introduce the bill to allow for accessible and equitable entry into the medical cannabis industry.

The bill would allow for a new permit that farmers and other small agricultural ventures can apply for to grow and sell medical cannabis to existing growers/processors on a limited basis.

The lawmakers say passing this legislation would open the door to new growers, including those in marginalized communities.

“Farmers and small enterprises are denied the freedom to share in the nearly $2 billion that has been generated by the industry to date,” said the lawmaker’s memo. “The resulting unfair market conditions deny consumers more affordable options to a proven and recognized medication.”