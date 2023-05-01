HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that would prohibit the sale of several popular fireworks.

According to a memo from State Rep. Tarah Probst (D-Monroe/Pike) her bill would prohibit the sale of Class C fireworks and increase the fines for those who violate the law.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Class C or consumer-grade fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.

Currently in Pennsylvania, anyone over the age of 18 can purchase, possess, and use consumer fireworks. “Display fireworks” that “contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, are still only to be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place.”

Probst says she plans to introduce the bill for those who can not tolerate the sound of fireworks due to stress, anxiety, PTSD, or other health issues.

“Every citizen and animal of our state deserves to live in their home and neighborhoods peacefully,” says Probst.

Pennsylvania law allows individuals to purchase fireworks from “a stand-alone, permanent structure which is licensed by the Department of Agriculture,” online, through the mail, or through other transactions.