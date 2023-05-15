HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ensure those attending events don’t have to pay double to bring a personal care aide.

State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) says Michael Anderson was forced to pay a dual fee at The Franklin Institute because he required a personal care aide to accompany him.

The situation led to a 2016 Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit against the Franklin Institute where the judge ruled in Michael’s favor.

The ADA is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in everyday activities and ensures people have the same opportunities to enjoy employment, purchase goods and services, and participate in state programs.

Haywood says “Michael’s Law” would require venues to waive admission fees for personal care attendants whose attendance is necessary to enable individuals who require care to attend events.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Examples of events Haywood outlined in a memo to lawmakers include concerts, sporting events, and museums.

“This simple allowance opens venues for persons often marginalized in our society, and it is the right thing to do,” said Haywood.