HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) – Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program, which will provide gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania.

The Holiday Wish program reaches individuals across Pennsylvania during the holiday season by providing gifts and resources to people in need.

Holiday Wish was started in 1989 by a small group of commonwealth employees and has since grown to include hundreds of employees across the commonwealth’s departments, including the Department of Labor & Industry, which inspected, and members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, who delivered nearly 600 toys to the Holiday Wish program this year.

Children from the Keystone Early Learning Center singing at the event. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Pennsylvania National Guard Sgt. Alicia Livermore loading a truck with gifts. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Members of the PennDOT Carolers (and friends) performing for the crowd. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

K. Kalonji Johnson, Deputy Secretary for Regulatory Programs at the Department of State speaks with the press. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Children from the Keystone Early Learning Center watching the event. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Members of the PennDOT Carolers (and friends) performing for the crowd. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Santa visits with children from the Keystone Early Learning Center. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Pennsylvania National Guard members carrying gifts for delivery. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Children from the Keystone Early Learning Center watching the event. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Children from the Keystone Early Learning Center singing at the event. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

Santa visits with children from the Keystone Early Learning Center. Members of the Wolf Administration gathered to celebrate the 32nd Annual Holiday Wish Program. Representatives from commonwealth agencies, the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and the Pennsylvania National Guard gathered to distribute gifts to more than 600 people this year, including more than 200 families, across Pennsylvania. HARRISBURG, PA – December 7, 2022

“Every person deserves to have a joyous holiday, but we know that not every family always has the means to make that happen in the way that they would like. That is why commonwealth employees work every day to ensure every Pennsylvanian has the resources they need to meet their basic needs and live their lives with the dignity we all deserve,” Andrew Barnes, executive deputy secretary for the Department of Human Services (DHS) said. “I encourage anyone who is able to help their neighbors this holiday season to do so, because we can all do something to make this time of year more magical for our fellow Pennsylvanians.”

When a family or individual visits a local DHS Assistance Office County (CAO) to apply for benefits, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNA P) or Medical Assistance, CAO caseworkers identify families and older adults in need to take part in the Holiday Wish program.

Holiday Wish participants then select a few gifts they need or would like to receive, and state employees, private organizations , and individuals sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive special gifts during the holiday season.

Representatives from commonwealth agencies and the Pennsylvania National Guard then gather every December to distribute these gifts to hundreds of families across Pennsylvania.

“It is an absolute privilege that we come together with dozens of state agencies, workers, corporations, and generous citizens to ensure that the goodwill we are extending in uniform is delivered back to those less fortunate,” Senior Master Sgt. David J. Blough, logistics superintendent, 193rd Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Air National Guard said. “Today more than 25 soldiers and airmen from six units across 10 counties have gathered here to support this worthy endeavor.”