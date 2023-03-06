PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania celebrated its 342nd birthday, on Sunday, March 4, 2023, with a special display of William Penn’s original charter.

Pennsylvania was created in 1681 when King Charles II of England gave William Penn the land to pay off an old debt he owed Penn’s father.

William Penn chose to pay the Native Americans who already lived on the land before Europeans arrived.

“So he wanted to befriend the tribal chiefs, even though this land was granted to him, he actually paid three chiefs for the land to make sure he would have goodwill with them,” said Abby Abildness, Pennsylvania State Director of Legislative Prayer Caucus.

The State Museum in Harrisburg will display William Penn’s original charter until Friday, March 17, 2023. The State Museum is also offering free admission on Sunday, March 12.