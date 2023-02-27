A Chick-Fil-A in Royersford, PA has made a new rule concerning diners under 16-years-old.

After a series of unruly behaviors, the restaurant has decided to ban kids under 16-years-old from dining in without an accompanying adult.

The restaurant posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday, explaining their decision. “We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time.”

The restaurant explained that they’ve noticed a patten occur when unaccompanied children and teens would visit:

Volume: They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated.

Mistreatment of property: Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen.

Disrespect of employees: Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave.

Unsafe behaviors also occur walking through the parking lot and drive thru lanes.

The restaurant continued by saying, “To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16.”

The new rule will apply to all people under the age of 16-years-old. The restaurant also stated that those who do not have an accompanying adult may go into the restaurant to order food but must take it to go.

They also stated that they are not blaming the parents, and that this rule will help children and teens to learn and navigate the world free of supervision.

“We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in.”

They ended the statement by thanking patrons for their understanding and support.