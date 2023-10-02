PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — If you enjoy finding new foods, various cuisines, and a wide variety of flavors, these are some of the best cities for the foodies out there, including two in Pennsylvania.

A “foodie,” by definition, is a person with a particular interest in food. Bigger cities tend to bode well for foodies from not only restaurants but also cultural influences over flavors and even local food trucks and grocers.

A study by WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 28 key indicators that included the cost of groceries, affordability and accessibility to high-quality restaurants and food festivals per capita.

In Pennsylvania, it probably comes as no surprise that Pittsburgh and Philadelphia both made the list. Pittsburgh is number 16 with Philly coming in at number 34.

Top 20:

Orlando, Fla. Portland, Ore. Sacramento, Calif. Miami, Fla. San Francisco, Calif. Tampa, Fla. San Diego, Calif. Las Vegas, Nevada Austin, Texas Seattle, Wash. Denver, Colo. Atlanta, Ga. Los Angeles, Calif. Chicago, Ill. Richmond, Va. Pittsburgh, Pa. Washington D.C. St. Loius, Mo. Houston, Texas New York, N.Y.

Pittsburgh also ties for first place for coffee shops per capita, according to WalletHub.

To see the full list of cities and for more information on WalletHub’s study, click here.