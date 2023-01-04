ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With 2022 behind us, many have made a new year’s resolution to find a new job and one Pennsylvania city ranks in the top five to do that in America.

A new study from Wallethub shows the best places for jobs and Pennsylvania has two of the top 182. Pittsburgh comes in at a whopping number 5, beaten by only San Francisco, Calif., Columbia Md., Orlando, Fla., and San Jose, Calif.

Philadelphia, however, came in as number 119.

College graduates in 2023 should expect to see a boost in hiring compared to 2022, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. They say employers plan to hire 15% more new graduates from the “Class of 2023” than they did from 2022.

According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 3.7%, back to pre-pandemic levels.