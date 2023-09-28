INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Pennsylvania school has officially grabbed the title of Top Party School.

The Wall Street Journal released their list of The Top U.S. Colleges for Partying on Wednesday. Claiming the coveted top spot is Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), a small public school located in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

This ranking was determined by a survey conducted for the Wall Street Journal and College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. From January to May, over 60,000 students and recent graduates were asked about their learning experiences, career preparation and other aspects of their college life. While the students were asked to rate their satisfaction with their college’s party scene on a scale of one to five, with one representing the highest level of satisfaction, this ranking did not factor into a college’s overall score for education and students’ prospects for postgraduation success.

IUP received an average score of 1.7 for its party scene. In fall of 2022, IUP had a total enrollment of 8,832 students, 6,732 of which were undergrads.

U.S. News and World Reports ranked IUP 320th in National Universities and 172nd in Top Public Schools for 2024.

The Institutes of Education Sciences’ National Center for Education Statistics, a statistics, research and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education, has reported IUP has an overall graduation rate of 52% and a full-time student retention rate of 71%. In 2020, the national graduation rate for public schools was 63%.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Texas Christian University, in Texas, and Birmingham-Southern College, in Alabama, both small Christian schools, ranked second and third respectively.