BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Basic Education Funding Commission held a hearing on Thursday to address issues circulating in the education industry.

The commission focused on the decline in the number of new teachers over the past few years in Pennsylvania. The panel heard testimony that highlighted how young people have started to take their student loans and other expenses into consideration when it comes to choosing a career path.

One idea that was proposed to fix the issue was to pay students for their internships, introduce scholarships to help recruit the next generation of teachers and to increase the starting pay of teachers.

“Regardless of how the funding remedies are structured all school districts should be required to have a minimum starting salary of 60,000 dollars a year,” Aaron Chapin, the president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) said.

Chapin also testified that well-trained teachers are the common thread to ensuring adequate education for students.

Officials also shared that teachers’ wages have gone down significantly compared to two decades ago. At the opening of the hearing Dr. Matthew Kelly, a school funding expert, testified that at least $6.2 billion is needed to bring school funding into constitutional compliance.

This week’s session was originally slated to be the final commission hearing, but an additional hearing has been scheduled for next Thursday morning, Nov. 16 at the Capitol in Harrisburg.

The commission will be preparing a report responding to a Commonwealth Court ruling in February, stating that state officials develop a school funding system that is adequate, equitable and meets constitutional standards. The report is set to be issued on Jan. 11, 2024.