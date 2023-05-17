PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A Philadephia man has been sentenced to five consecutive life terms in prison for the murder-for-hire of six people between 2016-2018.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Ernest Pressley, 43, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences by United States District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with Pressley’s role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.

Pressley was also involved in the killing of two other people in 2016 and 2017 and the attempted murder of a woman in 2018, Romero added.

In late 2018, the Philadelphia Police Department joined with the FBI to investigate Pressley in connection with the murder of S.S., who was shot to death in the parking lot of a Philadelphia apartment complex in the early morning hours of September 1, 2018.

Pressley was reportedly caught on video surveillance footage near the scene and in footage retrieved from a bar in Philadelphia the evening before when he was with S.S. and several other men. Pressley was arrested on September 7, 2018.

An investigation revealed that Pressley was responsible for other murders in Philadelphia, including the killings of two tow truck drivers for A. Bob’s Towing on January 12 and 13, 2017.

Romero said that Pressley agreed to kill tow truck driver K.F. in exchange for money to prevent K.F. from testifying as a witness at an assault trial in Philadelphia.

Pressley attempted to distract law enforcement by trying to make them think the murder was part of a feud between two companies by randomly killing one of K.F.’s coworkers the day before.

As the investigation continued, Pressley was also identified as the person who shot another man in January 2017 who was working on their car in a garage.

In September 2022, during his guilty plea allocution before Judge Robreno, Pressley admitted that he murdered four men in exchange for money and at the direction of a drug trafficker, Romero said.

Pressley also admitted to shooting another man in 2016, while they were sitting on the porch of a residence in Philadelphia. Pressley also admitted to his role in providing the location of a man he knew was wanted dead by a Philadelphia drug trafficker, which later resulted in the death of Y.H., who was killed as the result of mistaken identity in 2018.

Finally, Pressley admitted that he attempted to kill a woman when he shot her in the arm as she arrived at her Philadelphia home on July 9, 2018. While the woman survived a gunshot wound, she later discovered that her home had been ransacked and several items, including money and jewelry, were stolen.

Several hours later, Pressley was identified as having sold a Rolex watch belonging to the woman at a Philadelphia pawn shop, according to Romero.

“Taking a cold-blooded killer like Ernest Pressley off the street for five consecutive life sentences is a prime example of why the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice make tackling violent crime a priority,” said U.S. Attorney Romero.

“Ernest Pressley is a hardened and chronic offender, a true menace to society,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “For all the lives he took and families he affected, this contract killer has duly earned each of his life sentences.”