HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Elections are always a hot topic each year in Pennsylvania, but not every resident has the chance to vote due to work.

State Senator John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware) announced in a memo Monday that he will soon propose legislation that will make primary, municipal, and general Election Day a state and municipal holiday.

“It’s time to make voting easier and more accessible for Pennsylvania’s working population,” Kane said. “Making Election Day a state and municipal holiday could increase voter turnout and participation in elections, allowing more Pennsylvanians to exercise their fundamental right to vote. “

If passed, private sector employers will have to give two hours of unpaid leave on Election Day, and they face a fine of $1,000 if they don’t. Counties and school districts will also observe Election Day as a legal holiday.

Kane pointed out that those with long commutes or work days sometimes don’t get the chance to vote.

“Pennsylvanians holding jobs with rigid schedules, long commutes, and lengthy workdays often face limited opportunities to vote, and long lines at their polling places in the short window they have to do so.” Kane said. “Consequently, these employees miss out on the opportunity to make their voices heard in our elections.”

