HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new interactive tool launched by the Pennsylvania Courts now allows users to visualize the boundaries of all 512 magisterial district courts (MDC) in the state.

Created in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Data Center, the MDC map will make it easier to find MDC office locations as well as criminal justice stakeholder locations like police departments, prisons and county courthouses.

“Every ten years, the boundary lines of the state’s magisterial district courts may change slightly, and this tool is useful to easily reference which court district covers a particular area or jurisdiction,” Judicial District Operations and Programs Assistant Director Christy Beane said. “These boundary lines are not accessible anywhere else online and as such, litigants have traditionally had to call the courts to find out which district court a certain case should be filed in, either based on an address of a defendant or place of incident. This new map resource should help reduce those number of calls by allowing users to search directly for a district court as opposed to having to go through a third party.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The tool will be most valuable for judges, court administrators and other judiciary stakeholders and will be helpful in adjusting to the new boundaries for judicial districts that eliminated or realigned magisterial districts as part of the decennial reestablishment process.