PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is initiating a program that would require drug and alcohol recovery houses that receive state funding to have a license.

DDAP is accepting applications for recovery houses seeking licensure and will begin enforcing the licensing requirement on June 9, 2022

Which Recovery Houses Need a License?

Drug and alcohol recovery houses must get a license in order to accept:

Referrals from state agencies or state-funded facilities, or Federal or state funding to deliver recovery house services.

In addition, the law imposes two additional requirements on referrals to recovery houses:

Persons whose treatment is funded with state or federal funds shall only be referred to licensed recovery houses. Courts shall give first consideration to licensed recovery houses when residential recommendations are made for individuals under their supervision.

If you are opening or running a recovery house that requires a license, please view the licensing process document below for how to become licensed. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Division of Drug and Alcohol Program Licensures at (717) 783-8675.