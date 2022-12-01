HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities across Pennsylvania will start to see more electric trucks on the road thanks to a new multi-million dollar initiative to help improve air quality.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative that will offer funding to local governments, businesses, and nonprofits to replace old diesel trucks with new all-electric versions.

DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said the funding will help improve the quality of air in areas with high levels of air pollution.

“Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest air pollution levels in Pennsylvania,” Ziadeh said. “A growing number of communities are proactively pursuing healthier air quality and greenhouse emission reductions. They’re interested in zero-emission electric options for the kinds of trucks that travel their neighborhoods on a regular basis. To help their transition to electric vehicles, DEP will provide at least 75% and, in some cases, 100% of funding to electrify local freight truck fleets.”

The funding will be provided for freight trucks, such as garbage, recycling, utility, and delivery trucks, as well as charging infrastructure and installation. Those who receive funding will have two years to replace their old diesel vehicles with new electric vehicles, according to the DEP.

Grant recipients will also be required to provide data on their electric truck purchases, installed charging and operational data on fleet performance once they are in use.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says vehicles powered by fossil fuels emit 50.2% of NOx in the air in Pennsylvania as well as carbon monoxide, fine particulate matter, and hydrocarbons. The DEP adds fossil fuel-powered vehicles are the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the state.

More information on the initiative can be found on the DEP website.