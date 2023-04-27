HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of State voter information website vote.pa.gov now has a Spanish-language version.

According to Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, Spanish-speaking voters can now navigate the entire website in Spanish. He said the Shapiro Administration is committed to ensuring all eligible voters have the resources they need to make their voices heard.

“This development represents an important milestone in the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to make registering to vote and the voting process accessible to all eligible voters,” Schmidt said. “Pennsylvanians whose preferred language is Spanish can now find all the information they need about elections and voting from an official source.”

Some pages and resources on vote.pa.gov already had Spanish and Chinese options available but the new version can be used without having to switch back and forth from English. Schmidt said a Chinese-language version of the website will be available later this year.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To access the website’s new Spanish version, voters can click the “Recursos en Espaol” tab on the icon bar on the homepage. More information about the new versions can be found on vote.pa.gov.