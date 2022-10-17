PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today visited Carlisle Early Education Center to thank child care center staff and providers who enrich young minds through early education and allow parents to go to work every day knowing their children are safe.

Acting Secretary Snead also highlighted the Wolf Administration and General Assembly’s $25 million investment in the new childcare tax credit program, which can help ease childcare costs for working families.

“As a parent, I know first-hand that high-quality, affordable child care is invaluable to parents, kids, and families,” Acting Secretary Snead said. “I want to thank child care providers like Carlisle Early Education Center because the care and learning opportunities they provide are essential to helping children across Pennsylvania grow and thrive.”

This credit can be claimed when filing state taxes beginning in 2023. The credit is also refundable, meaning qualified taxpayers will not owe any state taxes on the amount they receive. It is estimated that the average tax credit will be $171, but the tax credit that families receive will be income-based.

Pennsylvanians paying for child care services could be eligible for the following credits:

$180 (one child) or $360 (two or more children) for households earning above $43,000, or

$315 (one child) or $630 (two or more children) for households earning less than $43,000.

The cost of child care is a burden for working families and, if unaffordable, can keep parents out of the workforce and children out of early learning programs that contribute to social, emotional, and educational development.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average annual cost of infant care in Pennsylvania is nearly $12,000. That is why the Wolf Administration’s 2022-23 state budget includes a brand-new program called the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program, which is modeled after the federal child and dependent care tax credit.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This program benefits working families with children in child care who qualify for the federal child and dependent care tax credit. More than 220,000 families received the federal credit in Pennsylvania, and that same number of families are expected to qualify for this new state tax credit.