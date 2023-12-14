HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania DUI Association will be hosting a DUI victims remembrance ceremony.

On Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:00 p.m., community members are invited to the DUI Victims’ Memorial Garden, located at 2413 North Front Street, to remember victims who lost their lives due to impaired drivers.

At the event, the names of DUI victims will be read as well as a tree will be lit as a special memorial for all of the lives taken due to impaired driving.

Currently, the garden contains over 2,300 bricks engraved with victim’s names. The garden was dedicated on Oct. 2, 2003, and is Pa.’s first statewide DUI victim memorial garden.

The Pa. DUI Association works to address impaired driving in all of its many stages, from prevention to enforcement as well as adjudication and rehabilitation. The organization offers registration and training courses for treatment specialists, probation officers and DUI instructors.

The association also offers the 12.5 hours course for DUI offenses online. Although the importance of taking the class in person is noted, any DUI offender is welcome to sign up for the course online through authorization of their probation officer.

According to the DUI Association, in 2021 there were 9,220 alcohol-related crashes and 293 fatalities. The 26-30 age group is of most concern, bringing in 46% of impaired driving fatalities.

Independence Day, New Years Eve, Thanksgiving Eve and Christmas Eve were noted as the holidays with the most impaired driving crash and death ratios.

PennDOT notes that DUI’s can come with a large price, depending on the type of the crash. A traffic fine can cost between $300-$10,000 in Pa. depending on the blood alcohol content and number of offenses. If your car is impounded, that can be around $75-$175 a day. Legal fees can range from $2,000-$8,000 or even more.

Not only is a DUI costly to the wallet, but can also result in jail time, job loss and even loss of a life.

To avoid all the consequences of a DUI, it is recommended to either choose a designated driver, call a friend, family member or Uber before leaving or spend the night somewhere safe.