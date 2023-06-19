HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill sponsored by a Midstate lawmaker requiring high school students in Pennsylvania to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form was approved Monday by the Senate Education Committee.

Families that fill out the FAFSA can get access to vital information on aid packages for higher education, career and technical education, certificate programs, and more.

If approved by the House and Senate, the bill would go into effect for students during the 2024-25 school year.

Senate Bill 750 is sponsored by Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster), who said that the policy would help address workforce needs and boost education empowerment and access.

“We are seeing troubling trends in Pennsylvania, both economically and demographically,” Martin said. “We need to encourage more young people to learn here, get jobs here, and build a life here. Creating a universal FAFSA completion policy will open up more doors for young people to advance their careers without missing out on chance to train for quality jobs simply because they don’t know what programs or funding packages are available to them.”

Families who choose to not fill out the FAFSA will get an opt-out form.

Nine other states have policies regarding filling out the FAFSA.