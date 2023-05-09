PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A new report shows that over 1,000,000 working families are facing financial hardship in Pennsylvania and that number is growing.

COVID-19 shined a spotlight on the difficulties many families face when there is sudden economic insecurity. Many of those families are still struggling and need support. ALICE in the Crosscurrents: COVID and Financial Hardship in Pennsylvania, released today by the United Way of Pennsylvania, through United for ALICE, points out that 1.4 million Pennsylvania households are what would be considered ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).

From 2019 to 2021, the total number of households in Pennsylvania increased by 2% and the number of households below the ALICE Threshold (ALICE+ Poverty) increased by 7% (from 1,902,886 to 2,044,773). During this period, the share of households below the Threshold increased from 37% to 39%.

United Way of Pennsylvania supports the creation of a state Earned Income Tax Credit to help support working Pennsylvania households. A proposal which will be introduced by bipartisan legislators in the House and Senate will model a Pennsylvania credit on the federal EITC,.

It will also extend tax relief to ALICE families who do not qualify for the only existing income tax break for low-income families, the tax forgiveness program.

“It is extremely concerning that we people in our state who are employed yet they can’t make ends meet for their families,” Kristen Rotz, president of the United Way of Pennsylvania said. “That is why this report is so important. We can look at the problem and see where we should allocate funds for programs in areas such as education, health care, food access, housing, and employment.”

To read the full report and access interactive dashboards that provide data on financial hardship in Pennsylvania at the state, county and local level, visit the United For Alice website.