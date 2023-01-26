WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in in West Manchester Township. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.

The coroner also reported that James and Deborah were married and the parents of Morgan.

The report states that James and Deborah Daub’s deaths were deemed as homicides, and the cause of death of Morgan Daub has been deemed a suicide. All three died of gunshot wounds to the head.

The coroner reported after a detailed investigation and evidence that was found at the scene, which included communications from the family members, it was determined that all three family members had pre-planned their deaths.

Investigators and the York County Forensic Unit were at the home for several hours. Next of kin have been notified for all three decedents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The situation is currently under investigation and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The three people were declared dead at 11:54 a.m. according to the coroner.

According to the coroner, no autopsies will take place.