HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fishers and anglers are invited to attend meetings that will be hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) going over license fees and even penalties for those who break their rules.

There are a total of three meetings scheduled for Monday, April 24, at the commission’s headquarters in Harrisburg and all of them are open to the public. At each meeting, public feedback is welcome.

The first meeting which will take place at 11:30 in the morning will review any possible fee adjustments for the 2024 year. The second at 1 p.m. will go over revocations for those who violated the commission’s rules. The last one at 1:30 p.m. is their quarterly business meeting.

The meetings can be attended virtually for those who cannot make it in person. The links and passcodes to join them can be found online.