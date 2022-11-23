MUNHALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — A funeral director was recently charged with abuse of a corpse after the deceased’s family members decided to work with another funeral home to have the body cremated, according to a police report.

According to police, 74-year-old Michael Aldrich was charged after allegedly abusing the corpse of a the brother of a family.

The criminal complaint reads that a family member of the deceased agreed to pay a certain amount to Aldrich and his funeral home, however, another family found a funeral parlor that would do the same, including the cremation, for less.

Family alleged that Aldrich claimed the body was cremated, according to the affidavit. In Pennsylvania, a body is required to be embalmed, placed in a sealed casket, or refrigerated if final disposition does not occur within 24 hours.

The family reportedly went to the Munhall Funeral Home to take the body and discovered it had decomposed to the point that the face was no longer recognizable.

The family also told police that the stench from the body was unbearable.

Aldrich currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023