PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The recent detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) at a private Northumberland County game farm has prompted the Pennsylvania Game Commission to adjust its late season pheasant stockings.

According to the game commission, the adjustment is to help safeguard the agency’s pheasant program and better ensure it will continue next year in the 2024-25 hunting seasons. In the next two weeks, the Game Commission will release fewer pheasants statewide than initially planned.

In the eastern part of the state, pheasant releases will occur only this week and not next, with properties that receive birds essentially seeing their final two releases of the year combined as one.

These will help to reduce the risk of an HPAI outbreak with potentially devastating impacts for pheasant hunters.

Last week, the state Department of Agriculture announced the recent detection of HPAI at Martz’s Game Farm in Northumberland County. The pheasants released by the Game Commission originate from a different facility, Mahantongo Game Farm, where HPAI has not been detected, that facility also resides in Northumberland County.

The proximity of HPAI to the facility represents a concern. If there was an HPAI outbreak there, agricultural regulations would require euthanasia of many or all of the breeding pheasants that provide stock for the Game Commission’s program, jeopardizing the program’s future.

Here are some of the measures the game commission will be taking:

The agency will hold onto all of the hen pheasants, and about 5% of the roosters, that had been slated for release in the final two pheasant releases of 2023-24

Then, if HPAI remains undetected through continued testing of birds at Mahantongo Game Farm, pheasants there will be temporarily transferred to the Game Commission’s Loyalsock Game Farm

Loyalsock Game Farm serves the following counties to be stocked this week: Adams, Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin (State Game Lands 235 only), Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Perry, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

The remaining counties are served by the Southwest Game Farm, and rooster-only pheasant releases in those counties will continue as scheduled in each of the next two weeks.

A list of properties scheduled to receive pheasants in the next two weeks can be found on the 2023 Pheasant Allocation page at www.pgc.pa.gov.