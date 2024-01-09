PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — While hunting turkeys may be out of season at the moment, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to the public for help in reporting sightings of the birds.

From Jan. 15 through March 15, Pa. residents can report the date of the sighting, location and the type of land of where the birds are found on the commission’s website.

The commission will visit the sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys, however, they will not be moved only banded and then released. In four Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) some turkeys will also be fitted with GPS transmitters that will be monitored over time.

“The data give us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model and provides the person reporting information on when and approximately where the turkey was banded,” Mary Jo Casalena, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist, said.

Hunters who harvest one of the banded turkeys or people who find one dead are asked to report the band number by either calling 1-833-742-4868 or reporting it online.

The Game Commission is also attaching GPS transmitters to a sample of turkeys on approximately 150 hens and 100 males in total. The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities and harvest densities.

The disease portion of the study will examine how disease prevalence varies based on landscape and impacts things such as the survival and nesting rates of hens ranging in age. This is done by collecting blood, throat swabs and feces from turkeys that receive the transmitters at the time of capture.

The study will continue next winter so that, in total, the commission will monitor over 400 hens and 200 male turkeys.

For more information on the study, visit the Pa. Game Commission’s website.