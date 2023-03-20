PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The cards have been dealt and it looks like the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is hitting the jackpot!
The board announced on Monday, March 20 that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during February 2023 was $456,838,518. This is a 21.6% increase compared to last year.
Retail Slots and iGaming Slots were this year’s money makers, making $202,822,213 and $92,830,999 respectively.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in February 2023 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to the total revenue generated last February.
You can read the PA Gaming Control Board’s full report here.