PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The cards have been dealt and it looks like the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is hitting the jackpot!

The board announced on Monday, March 20 that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during February 2023 was $456,838,518. This is a 21.6% increase compared to last year.

Retail Slots and iGaming Slots were this year’s money makers, making $202,822,213 and $92,830,999 respectively.

The following chart compiles all revenue generated in February 2023 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to the total revenue generated last February.

Source Feb 2023Total Revenue Feb 2022Total Revenue % Change Hollywood Casino at Penn National $72,567,559 $59,508,976 21.94% Valley Forge Casino Resort $61,359,658 $31,215,585 96.57% Parx Casino $54,508,417 $53,587,153 1.72% Rivers Casino Philadelphia $47,459,589 $40,629,369 16.81% Wind Creek Bethlehem $39,738,511 $40,912,464 -2.87% Rivers Casino Pittsburgh $30,604,979 $28,067,461 9.04% Hollywood Casino at the Meadows $26,532,683 $11,838,065 124.13% Live! Casino Philadelphia $23,692,920 $16,836,477 40.72% Mount Airy Casino Resort $20,278,728 $18,530,766 9.43% Mohegan Pennsylvania $18,921,264 $20,221,194 -6.43% Harrah’s Philadelphia $18,629,679 $18,088,795 2.99% Live! Casino Pittsburgh $9,394,324 $9,145,489 2.72% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $8,618,452 $9,540,733 -9.67% Hollywood Casino York $8,448,229 $7,449,078 13.41% Hollywood Casino Morgantown $6,564,715 $3,447,414 90.42% Video Gaming Terminals $3,313,019 $3,031,625 9.28% Parx Shippensburg $3,242,000 n/a n/a Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $1,620,856 $2,022,634 -19.86% Fantasy Contests $1,342,936 $1,605,137 -16.34% Statewide Total $456,838,518 $375,678,415 21.60%

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can read the PA Gaming Control Board’s full report here.