ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — When the ball drops and 2022 ends there will be an even higher Pennsylvania gas tax thanks to a transportation law signed in 2013.

A provision under a transportation law signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett will trigger the increase because the wholesale price of gas surpassed $2.99.

While the tax is for wholesalers, it’s a safe bet that the cost will find its way to Pennsylvania drivers at the pump.

What does this mean?

Well, unless it’s passed on to the consumer, it doesn’t mean a whole lot right now. Wholesalers such as Sheetz and Wawa will see the tax increase go from just under 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents.

The tax on diesel is set to top 78.5 cents per gallon.

“Gas prices in Pennsylvania have been well above the national average for years because of the state’s exorbitantly high gas tax,” Rep. Joe D’Orsie(R-47th District) said. “To make matters worse, the Department of Revenue has announced it will increase the tax on gas by 3.5 cents, taking more money away from hard-working Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania’s gas tax is among the highest in the nation and stacks on top of the federal gas tax of more than 18 cents per gallon.