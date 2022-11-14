HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– In the largest multistate Attorney General settlement ever, the billion-dollar tech company Google must pay hundreds of millions out to states, including Pennsylvania.

According to PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Google will be giving Pennsylvania a total of $19,670,434 out of the $391,500,000 million it has to payout for its account settings related to location tracking. In total, 40 Attorneys General partook in the settlement against the tech company.

Google collects personal information such as location data to build an algorithm for user profiles and advertisements. An individual’s identity, daily routines, and other personal info can be discovered from location data.

The investigation into Google began when the Associated Press posted an article in 2018 that said how the company still tracks people’s movements even when told not to, according to a press release. The article detailed that even though a person may turn “off” their location history, their Web & App Activity account setting is always on when an account is started.

As a result of the investigation, it was discovered that since 2014, Google has been misleading consumers about its location tracking. Specifically, by especially by not telling people that the Web & App Activity also existed and collecting location data.

“Right now, consumers are beholden to Google’s promise that Big Tech knows what’s best for users’ data,” Shapiro said. “Google’s impact on the lives of everyday Americans is pervasive— they have a responsibility to consumers to ensure that the data they collect is only obtained with express consent from the user. My office will continue to fight to ensure consumers can control when and how their personal data is collected.”

Besides paying hundreds of millions to the states, Google must limit the types of location info it stores and uses. The settlement also requires that the company be clearer about how the company collects location data by doing the following:

Make Google show additional info to users when they turn the account setting on or off.

Have key info about tracking a user’s location not be hidden from them.

Make a “Location Technologies” webpage that has details about the different types of location data Google collects and how it’s used.

The other states that partook in the settlement besides Pennsylvania were Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.