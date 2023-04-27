Scissors, brushes and other hair styling accessories lie in a box at a hair salon. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A hairdresser in Pennsylvania is facing charges after state police said she turned a salon into a place for prostitution.

Court dockets show that 51-year-old Amy Zlobin, of Burgettstown, is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly taking money to perform sexual acts with men after a trooper went undercover as a potential client.

According to the criminal complaint, state police were alerted by a local police department who had gotten numerous complaints about men going in and out of the salon at all hours.

Troopers said they were able to locate an ad online for Zlobin about “intimate encounters”, including a phone number that matched the number on the sign at the business. When contacted, Zlobin set up a time on April 19 to meet with the undercover trooper, who she thought was a client.

The trooper arrived and gave Zlobin $130 for 30 minutes and said that’s when Zlobin closed the curtains and locked the door. He then revealed he was with Pennsylvania State Police and placed Zlobin under arrest.

Zlobin allegedly admitted to doing this since the fall of 2022 and even stated she had a client there earlier that morning. She also claimed she was doing this because didn’t have many hair clients and she needed money for her daughter.

Zlobin was charged and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.