PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Bullying has been on the rise and a new study shows that Pennsylvania has one of the biggest bullying problems in the country.

A new study by WalletHub shows that Pennsylvania ranks number six in the country for biggest bullying problems, falling behind Louisiana, New Jersey, Nevada, Alaska and California.

When it comes to “Bullying Impact and Treatment,” WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania as the second worst.

Not only does bullying happen in person, but the emergence of social media has made it a rampant issue in the United States.

About 20 percent of students ages 12-18 are said to experience bullying nationwide, according to stopbullying.gov

Among students 12-18 who reported being bullied, roughly 15% were bullied online or by text.

According to psychological research first published in 2013, victims of bullying, including those who also bullied others, are at increased risk of poor health, wealth, and social relationships in adulthood.

One study even shows that bullying can also cost schools funding. School districts receive funds based on student attendance. This means absenteeism results in a high cost for public education.