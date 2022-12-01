DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Geisinger has been awarded as one of the best employers for its continued support of military veterans and active members.

The hospital was recognized by the Military Times in its 2022 Best for Vets: Employers rankings and was awarded by VIQTORY with the 2023 Military Friendly Employer with Gold distinction. For four years in a row, Geisinger was awarded a military Friendly Employer designation but this is the first time it was given a gold designation.

“Our military veterans have done so much for us,” chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Geisinger Kim Drumgo said. “That’s why we’re committed to providing care options and career opportunities to them in their local communities. We know that employing talented and dedicated people, like those from our veteran community, helps us make better health easier for our members and patients including more than 48,000 veteran patients.”

The Military Times awarded Geisinger after evaluating how the hospital helps service members, veterans and their families transition when looking for employment. Recruitment, employment practices and even support programs had the most weight in scoring.

The gold designation with the Military Friendly Employer means that the Pennsylvania-based health system set an example with its veterans and service member inclusivity programs.. More than 1,000 organizations were surveyed for the ability to meet thresholds for applicants, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

If a veteran or active-duty service member is hired by Geisinger they are given paid military leave benefit that pays members while they are at annual training, encampments and drills. Over 800 military members are employed by the hospital.

To learn more information regarding Geisinger`s veteran programs and career opportunities can be found on their website.