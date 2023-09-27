HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The House has approved legislation to change the instructional time requirement to 180 days or 990 secondary and 900 elementary hours.

The bill, introduced by Representative Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton), was passed in response to educators and school districts asking for more flexibility in providing educational opportunities for Pa. students.

“Though it may seem like a minor adjustment in accounting for instructional time, this change will give teachers and administrators the opportunity to better meet the needs of students,” Topper said. “As I have toured school districts across this Commonwealth, I’ve heard the request for increased individualized education, student support and more focused workforce development. This bill will help in all those areas.”

Current law dictates school provide 180 days of instruction per school year, but a school board is permitted to request a school week be comprised of 27.5 hours as the equivalent for five days of school. Additionally, the secretary of education can approve, upon request, a school term containing a minimum of 990 secondary or 900 elementary hours as the equivalent of 180 school days.

If passed by the Senate, this bill would remove the approval process and automatically set the standard as 180 days 990 hours or 900 hours.