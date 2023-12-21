HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House passed a bill focusing on amending the laws on driving under the influence.

House Bill 983, authored by Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia), passed in the Pa. House Transportation Committee on Dec. 11. The bill amends part of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania law that focuses on vehicles, more specifically, driving after consuming alcohol or utilizing drugs.

The bill is centered on addressing the concerns of people who have medical marijuana cards receiving DUI’s. While it does not extend to any illegal cannabis use, it does apply to approved patients with a non-commercial driver’s license who use medical cannabis legally and are not impaired.

Rabb highlighted how drivers who have their medical cards can face wrongful DUI arrests, even when they are not impaired. Therefore, the bill is meant to “level the playing field” so that medical marijuana is treated like any other prescribed medication, according to Rabb.

The bill states that medical marijuana should not be considered a Schedule One drug in suspected DUI cases, except for licensed commercial drivers.

“Presently, over 30 states allow for some form of cannabis use, and many have updated their driving under the influence laws to correspond with this,” Rabb said. “Unfortunately, Pennsylvania remains a state with a zero-tolerance policy on this matter, needlessly imperiling hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania drivers who are also medical cannabis patients.”

It is important to note that the bill states that if a person is under the influence of medical marijuana and it impairs their ability to operate or be in control of a vehicle, they may face a DUI.

The importance of the bill is to ensure that people who use medical marijuana for a disability have a right to drive without facing a DUI, according to Rabb.

To read more about the bill, which will go into effect on Feb. 9, 2024, visit the Pa. House website.