HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House has approved a bill that would provide licensure boards with tools to prevent fraud.

The bill, introduced by Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria County), would establish a process by which the 29 licensing boards and commissions in Pa. may immediately revoke someone’s license, permit, certification or registration if there is probable cause to believe it was acquired using fake documents.

The bill comes after a 2023 federal investigation known as Operation Nightingale found more than 7,000 fake nursing degrees and transcripts were sold by out-of-state colleges to thousands of aspiring nurses, including some in Pa. At least 89 individuals in Pa. have been accused of using fraudulent education documents to help them obtain a nursing license.

“When we seek care from a medical professional, help from an accountant, services from an engineer or treatment for a sick pet, we rely on well-trained, licensed professionals,” Burns said. “Their certifications, permits and licenses give us peace of mind that they can safely and effectively perform their duties.

Current law does not provide an immediate remedy in cases like this, according to the release. The current process to rescind a license is lengthy and tailored toward those who obtained their license legitimately but after face disciplinary action.

Under the new bill, the licensee would be given 10 business days’ notice of their license revocation and an opportunity to demonstrate their documentation at a hearing held within 20 business days of the revocation date.

If the individual can demonstrate their credential was not issued fraudulently, the board would not be able to challenge it again without new evidence.

The bill passed the House and now moves to the Senate for consideration. For more details on the bill, visit the Pa. House website.