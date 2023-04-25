PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) is applauding the Pa. House Judiciary Committee for voting to move the PA Fairness Act to a full House vote.

The PA Fairness Act would amend the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to prohibit discrimination against individuals who identify as LGBTQ+ in housing, education or access to public accommodations.

The PHRC has considered the LGBTQ+ community a protected class since 2018. In 2022, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission approved proposed PHRC regulations that would define “sex” as, “pregnancy status, childbirth status, breastfeeding status, sex assigned at birth, gender identity or expression, affectional or sexual orientation, and differences in sex development.”

These new regulations are currently still in the review process and not yet final, but once published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, they will become effective within 60 days.

“We want the LGBTQ+ community to know the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is here to protect them from discrimination,” M. Joel Bolstein, PHRC Chair said. “Since 2018, PHRC has made it clear to Complainants and Respondents how the Commission interprets the definition of the protected class ‘sex’, and the Commission will continue to investigate these discrimination complaints.”

The PHRC, the state’s leading social justice enforcement agency, urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint with the PHRC by calling 717-787-4410.

Information and resources are also available at www.PHRC.pa.gov.