HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill to help victims of human trafficking file claims against their abusers will be considered by state lawmakers.

House Bill 394 was re-introduced and unanimously passed in the Judiciary Committee this morning. If it becomes law, it would allow victims to file civil lawsuits either where they reside or where the violations happened.

“I think that it’s important to give folks who’ve experienced human trafficking the ability to seek justice in a way that makes the most sense for them and not to put them in a position where they have to go out of their way to seek justice. That’s what this bill ultimately accomplishes,” State Representative Emily Kinkead said.

The bill heads to the full House for consideration. If it passes there, it’ll also need to pass the Senate before becoming law.