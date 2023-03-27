HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For disasters being prepared is key, especially in national health emergencies, but how well does Pennsylvania’s preparation stack up compared to other states?

Trust for America’s Health’s 20th annual Ready or Not 2023: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism report has Pennsylvania among 18 other states in its “high tier” of preparedness.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has learned from recent experiences and is ready to respond to critical public health emergencies when they arise – from contagious diseases to Norfolk Southern’s train derailment just outside Darlington Township in Beaver County,” Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said in a statement. “Our staff, along with the Departments of Environmental Protection, Agriculture, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency were engaged with residents and leaders in Western Pennsylvania in the immediate hours after the derailment, cementing our commitment to respond and assist at a moment’s notice. The Shapiro Administration is committed to maintaining a high level of public health and healthcare emergency preparedness to protect residents and communities, whenever and wherever.”

Two things were looked at for the report from each state; their response to health emergencies and how they can provide ongoing health services for communities. States were judged on 10 indicators that were from the National Healthy Security Preparedness Index.

Besides the data, lawmakers are recommended policies to help the nation better prepare for health disasters such as giving job-protected paid leave for employees due to illness or family caregiving demands, or to invest more effective public health communications.

“Increased and sustained investment in public health infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and health equity will save lives,” M.D., MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health J. Nadine Gracia said in a news release. “Federal, state, and local officials as well as leaders in the healthcare and business sectors should use our findings to identify and address gaps in public health preparedness. Neglecting to do so will mean that the country will not be as prepared as it needs to be for the next public health emergency.”

Other surrounding states like Ohio and Maryland were also ranked as highly prepared. 16 states were in the middle tier and 15 were in the low tier.

You can read the full report here.