PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania representative is pushing legislation that would make new buildings construct electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Representative Kristine Howard (D-Part of Chester County) is asking other lawmakers for her support in creating new clean energy legislation. She hopes that this bill will encourage customers to embrace clean and emission-free electric vehicles.

“I am proposing legislation requiring new non-residential buildings in the Commonwealth to be constructed with the necessary infrastructure to support EV charging stations, ensuring the availability to charge EVs,” Howard wrote.

The charging stations would be in frequent places like retail facilities, hotels, schools, and restaurants.

“Knowing EV charging stations are available along frequented routes and locations raises consumer confidence in EV technology, an ever-growing sector.”

You can read Howard’s full memo here.