PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne County) has announced his intention to introduce legislation against in-car subscriptions for hardware features.

In his memo to senate members, he notes that vehicles are becoming more technology dependent and that prices are reflecting automakers’ decision to implement subscription-based hardware.

Transaction data shows that the average price in December of 2022 for a new vehicle was $50,000, which is a $10,000 increase from 2019, according to Flynn.

“In addition to regular ownership expenses, consumers now have the option to pay to utilize certain features such as satellite radio, navigation, and in-vehicle communications support,” Flynn wrote. “These features are largely technology- and service-based, receiving regular updates, often remotely, from the manufacturer.”

He also noted that automakers have started a new trend of creating subscription-based hardware that is already present on the vehicles. He used BMW implementing subscriptions for heated seats as an example.

“The vehicles already had all of the necessary equipment installed at time of purchase, but consumers were forced to pay an additional, recurring cost to activate and utilize that feature on their vehicles. This may be good for corporate bottom lines, but it is bad for consumers.”

His legislation would prohibit dealers from offering subscriptions on features that are already installed. A violation of the legislation’s provisions would trigger a civil penalty of $5,000 for each instance.

You can read Flynn’s full memo here.