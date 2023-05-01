PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) is renewing her push for two of her education-focused bills.

One would let DACA students graduating from a state high school receive in-state financial aid. The other would allow immigrants and DACA recipients to become certified teachers in Pennsylvania.

Bill 393

This legislation would amend the qualifications of a teacher by adding that Department certified or permitted teachers who hold a valid immigrant visa, work visa, or valid employment authorization document which allows them to work in the United States are eligible to teach in the public schools of the Commonwealth.

It would also amend the state certificate language by allowing a person holding a valid immigrant visa, work visa, or valid employment authorization document which allows them to work in the United States would be eligible to receive a state certificate or permit.

Bill 394

According to Schwank, her proposed legislation is closely modeled on legislation previously introduced by former-Senator, Congressman Lloyd Smucker. It would make resident students who complete at least their final two years of high school here and graduate or obtain an equivalency certificate, eligible for resident tuition rates at state and state-supported schools.

They also would be eligible for PHEAA assistance at public and private schools in the Commonwealth.

“We’re talking about individuals who do have not only subject matter expertise, but they also have the methodology in teaching,” Schwank said. “They understand how to reach out to these students, and particularly students of color.”

According to Schwank, there are 17 other states in the United States that allow DACA recipients and teachers to receive their teacher certification. She is pushing this session for the legislation to pass.