HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senator wants to be only one outcome for someone convicted of murdering a police officer.

Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) plans to introduce a bill that would make the death penalty mandatory for any adult convicted of murdering a police officer. His litter to colleagues came just days after a Temple University Police officer was shot and killed.

Title 18 currently provides for either the death penalty or life imprisonment for the first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. Sen. Regan’s bill would eliminate the option for life in prison.

“Taking steps to try to build a deterrent which may keep someone from committing a crime, knowing that if they do commit the crime, they’re going to be put to death I think it would play a factor,” said Regan.

Democrats disagree it would deter crime. Senator Sharif Street serves Philadelphia where Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was just killed.

“I don’t want to say that I’m not sensitive to the outrage that Senator Reagan and others feel, I think it’s well placed but this is not an effective means for keeping officers safe,” said Sen. Street.

Governor Shapiro said he refuses to sign any death warrants while in office.

“The Commonwealth should not be in the business of putting people to death period,” said Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania State Fraternal Order of Police released a statement.

“Convicted criminals who are subject to the death penalty have been afforded full and complete due process by our judicial system. That system has decided when the penalty is appropriate for those who are so sentenced. A jury of their peers should be the final word,” said the Fraternal Order of Police.