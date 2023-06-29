(WHTM)- The Pennsylvania House of Representatives State Government Committee voted on June 28 to advance House Bills 1415 and 1416.

If passed, these bills would bring relief to thousands by providing the first cost of living adjustment (COLA) in over two decades for pre-Act 9 retired public workers.

“I don’t think that the importance of this SERS and PSERS COLA legislation can be overstated,” Rep. Steve Malagari, D-Montgomery, one of the bills’ cosponsors said at the meeting.

“We all know that this legislation is long, long overdue and if we go through yet another state budget season without addressing the cost of living adjustment for our retired educators, support professionals, and retired public servants, we will yet again be doing some of our most hardworking and our most publicly devoted Pennsylvanians a huge disservice,” he said.

Both bills passed through the committee with a vote of 12-9 and will now go to House Rules Committee for further consideration.